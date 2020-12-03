All waitlisted govt school students will get medical admission, TN tells HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The government on Wednesday told the Madras High Court that steps are being taken to provide medical seats to waitlisted government school students under 7.5 per cent quota.

The court was hearing a plea moved by A Rajalakshmi, mother of A Elakkiya and R Chithra, mother of R Dharshini. Belonging to MBC, the girls had studied at a government school in Chidambaram, and qualified for admission under the 7.5 per cent quota.

The petitioners said their wards had attended counselling on November 18 and 19, and were allotted seats in private colleges. As they were unable to afford the fees, their names had gone into wait list.

One day after the counselling, the Director of Medical Education told deans of self-financing, dental colleges coming under the single window selection to admit all government school students selected under the quota without insisting on fees.

Arguing for the candidates, senior advocate P Wilson said the government had, on November 20, announced that it would pay fees of students who qualified for admission under the quota. This should cover even the candidates who appeared for counselling on November 18 and 19.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan said steps are being taken to ensure that seats to all the waitlisted government school candidates. The State is waiting for the counselling to get over, he added.

