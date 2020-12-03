STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

All waitlisted govt school students will get medical admission, TN tells HC

The government on Wednesday told the Madras High Court that steps are being taken to provide medical seats to waitlisted government school students under 7.5 per cent quota.

Published: 03rd December 2020 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The government on Wednesday told the Madras High Court that steps are being taken to provide medical seats to waitlisted government school students under 7.5 per cent quota.

The court was hearing a plea moved by A Rajalakshmi, mother of A Elakkiya and R Chithra, mother of R Dharshini.  Belonging to MBC, the girls had studied at a government school in  Chidambaram, and qualified for admission under the 7.5 per cent quota.

The petitioners said their wards had attended counselling on November 18 and 19, and were allotted seats in private colleges. As they were unable to afford the fees, their names had gone into wait list.

One day after the counselling, the Director of Medical Education told deans of self-financing, dental colleges coming under the single window selection to admit all government school students selected under the quota without insisting on fees.

Arguing for the candidates, senior advocate P Wilson said the government had, on November 20, announced that it would pay fees of students who qualified for admission under the quota. This should cover even the candidates who appeared for counselling on November 18 and 19.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan said steps are being taken  to ensure that seats to all the waitlisted government school candidates. The State is waiting for the counselling to get over, he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court medical seats Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp