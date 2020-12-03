Cyclone Burevi: Fishermen near Pamban warned against venturing to sea

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM/RAMESWARAM: As the district braces for cyclone Burevi which is expected to cross Pamban here, an average of 46.64 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.

While Rameswaram recorded the highest of 120.2 millimetre rainfall, Mudukulathur received 105 millimetres. Thangachimadam received 85.4 mm, followed by Pamban (62.3 mm) and Mandapam (58 mm) Meanwhile, Pallamorkulam recorded the least amount of rainfall in the district with 13 millimetres.

According to the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department at 8.30 am, the cyclonic storm Burevi would emerge into the Gulf of Mannar in the next three hours.

Since Wednesday, Pamban region has been witnessing very rough sea with high tides and gale, forcing the residents to stay indoors. As a precautionary measure, the power supply has been disconnected for more than 10 hours around the Pamban region.

In case of emergencies, the residents can reach out to the disaster control room at 1077, district collectorate at 04567-230060, grievance redressal number of the SP at 8778247265 and police control room at 04567-230759.

