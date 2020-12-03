Cyclone Burevi: Kanyakumari receives 17.8 mm rain, 80 TNDRF personnel deployed

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Kanyakumari district received a total of 17.80 millimeters (mm) rainfall for the last 24 hours till Thursday morning. Meanwhile, water discharge from major dams has been stopped.

The average rainfall in the district was 1.11 mm.

Kanyakumari district SP V.Badri Narayanan said that 80 Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) personnel from Chennai have been deployed in the district.

As apart 80 cops and home guards trained by SDRF, two-wheeler police patrolling deployed in low lying areas.

A total of 1300 cops were involved in cyclone preparedness, the SP added.