Cyclone Burevi: Tamil Nadu govt announces public holiday for six districts
As compensation for the holiday, government offices will function on a Saturday on January 2021, according to a press release.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on Friday for Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, and Thoothukudi districts as a precautionary measure to ensure safety against cyclone Burevi, according to an official release on Thursday.
The cyclone is expected to cross South Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari early on Friday and may bring heavy rainfall and winds
to these districts.
Residents in these districts have been advised against going outside unless for essential work, the release added.