Cyclone Burevi: Tamil Nadu govt announces public holiday for six districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on Friday for Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, and Thoothukudi districts as a precautionary measure to ensure safety against cyclone Burevi, according to an official release on Thursday.

The cyclone is expected to cross South Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari early on Friday and may bring heavy rainfall and winds

to these districts.

As compensation for the holiday, government offices will function on a Saturday on January 2021, the release said.

Residents in these districts have been advised against going outside unless for essential work, the release added.