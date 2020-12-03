STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Despite viral video, no action taken against TN cop who demanded sex with Narikurava woman

In the video, passengers at the bus stand were seen preventing the accused from reaching the victim and taking away a liquor bottle which he hid inside his shirt

Published: 03rd December 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The Sankarankovil police sent him away to his native place of Sillikulam by bus without taking any action (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A policeman attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) allegedly demanded sex from a woman belonging to the Narikurava community, threatening her with a lathi in an inebriated state at the Sankarankovil bus stand here on Thursday.

However, the Sankarankovil police let off the accused cop identified as Ramachandran without registering any case against him. In video footage which went viral on social media, Ramachandran in civilian clothes was seen with a lathi dragging a woman with disability from the Narikurava community.

In the video, passengers at the bus stand were seen preventing the accused from reaching the victim and taking away a liquor bottle which he hid inside his shirt. “The policeman was asking us to send a woman with him for sex stating that he would pay for it,” said a person from the Narikurava community.

But the Sankarankovil police sent him away to his native place of Sillikulam by bus without taking any action. Asked if the police would act against the accused, Suguna Singh, Superintendent of Police, said the accused cop was not working under him.

“Our department will prepare a report on the incident and submit it to the TSP’s higher officials. We have taken this matter very seriously and the Sankarankovil police will act against him if anyone submits a complaint against Ramachandran who is on medical leave at present,” he added.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Narayanan, a resident of Sankarankovil, alleged that the police are acting in favour of the accused person as he is a policeman.

“Why do the police wait for someone to file a complaint to take action against Ramachandran while the video clearly shows his wrongdoing? Is forcing a woman not a crime if it is done by police personnel? Police think that since the victim is from the Narikurava family, no one is going to question their act. The police should arrest Ramachandran if they really want to recover their image which was ruined after the Sathankulam incident,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narikurava Tamil Nadu Sankarankovil Tenkasi
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp