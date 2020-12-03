STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai: CM Palaniswami to lay foundation stone for water project

Saying that the project would draw 125 million litres of water from Mullaperiyar Reservoir, the minister claimed that the project is a boon for the residents in the city who face water shortage.

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: State Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju, while inspecting the preparatory works ahead of Chief Minister’s visit to the district, addressed media persons and said that Edappadi K Palaniswami, during his visit, would lay the foundation stone for Rs 1,295 crore worth water supply project under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

Saying that the project would draw 125 million litres of water from Mullaperiyar Reservoir, the minister claimed that the project is a boon for the residents in the city who face water shortage. In 1970s water was distributed through lorries to residents in the northern part of Vaigai. Until AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran won the legislative assembly elections from Madurai West Constituency in 1980, only 20 wards in the city had tap water connections.

 Later during the regime of former CM J Jayalalithaa, the overhead tanks were constructed. “In a bid to solve the long pending demand of residents complaining of sewage-contamination in old drinking water pipelines, CM Palaniswami approved round the clock water supply scheme during the MGR centenary celebrations in July 2017,” he added.

The CM would also unveil 12 completed projects worth Rs 69 crore, including the additional building built at the cost of Rs 30 crore at the Collectorate.

Rs 10 lakh solatium to kin of Nivar victim
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday ordered a solatium of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a man, who was electrocuted in Villupuram when cyclone Nivar made the landfall last week. The deceased, Saravanan, was a resident of Gangavaram in Villupuram district.

A statement on Wednesday recalled that the Chief Minister had, on November 27, ordered a solatium to four other families, which had lost their kin owing to the cyclone.  In another statement, EPS condoled the death of 23 persons, who were killed in accidents recently, and ordered a solatium of `1 lakh to each of the families.

