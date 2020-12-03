Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar receives 97 mm rainfall ahead of cyclone Burevi, no damage reported so far

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar recorded 97.60 millimetres of rainfall since Wednesday night, with Kariapatti receiving maximum rain of 15.80 mm ahead of cyclone Burevi's landfall in the state.

Rains recorded in other regions of the district since Wednesday night are as follows: Aruppukottai (13 mm), Sivakasi (12.50 mm), Kovilankulam (12.40 mm), Virudhunagar (9.50 mm), Tiruchuli (9 mm), Vembakottai (7.40 mm), Sattur (6 mm), Rajapalayam (5 mm), Srivilliputhur (3 mm), Watrap (2.60 mm) and Pilavakkal (1.40 mm).

The average rainfall received is 8.13 mm. No damages have been reported so far.

District Monitoring Officer S Madhumitha conducted a field visit on Wednesday to inspect some of the reservoirs and kanmois, ahead of the impending cyclone.

She stated that several precautionary measures are being undertaken as the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region.

"Nine low lying areas have been identified and 15 centers have been made ready to relocate people from flood-prone zones. Ten teams of officials have been formed to monitor the situation, and another 10 disaster relief teams have also been formed. Further, around 911 members - including 56 fire and rescue services personal, 545 swimmers, 209 persons to remove fallen trees, debris (if any) are on the ready," she added. Further, 1,860 first responders are also on the ready in rural areas.

Five of the eight reservoirs have neared their maximum capacity - Vembakottai (83.5 m/ 87.5 m), Golwarpatti (57.4 m/ 62.5 m), Anaikuttam (91.2 m/ 95 m), Kullur Sandhai (29.3 m/ 30.2 m) and Sastha Koil (99.6 m/ 103.4 m). While Periyar has 197 m against 204.5 m, Kovilar dam has 206m against 212 m and Irukkankudi (48.5 m/ 54.85 m).

She also said that 55 of the 342 kanmois under the PWD and 33 of the 720 kanmois under department of Rural Development, are filled to its capacity.

In case of emergency, people can contact 1077 or 04562-252017, which will be functional round the clock, she added.