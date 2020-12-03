'Will be happy to give my life to people of TN': Rajini finally takes political plunge

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ending decades of speculation, Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday confirmed the launch of his political party in January 2021.

“I have decided to enter politics to usher in a change in TN. I am just a small instrument in this mission. If I succeed, it will be the success of the people. If I get defeated (in my efforts), it will be your defeat. I appeal to you all to stand by me in ushering in the transformation. Let us transform everything. If not now, it will never be," thundered Rajinikanth.

Addressing a press conference at his Poes Garden residence here, Rajinikanth said, “For every individual, there is a destiny. Similarly, there is a destiny for a country too. So, now this is the time for changing the destiny of Tamil Nadu. Definitely, there will be a change of guard in Tamil Nadu and in its political scenario."

In a significant move that may trigger further speculation about his leanings towards the BJP, Rajinikanth has appointed Ra Arjunamurthy, president of the BJP’s state unit intellectual wing as the chief coordinator of the Rajini Makkal Mandram. He said Thamizharuvi Manian would be supervising the efforts for launching the political party.

Meanwhile, the BJP relieved Ra Arjunamurthy from the responsibility of the party. State general secretary Karu Nagarajan, in a statement here, said Arjunamurthy’s resignation has been accepted and advised the party cadre not to have any truck with him hereafter.

Recalling that in 2017, he said he would be launching his political party ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections and would contest in 234 Assembly constituencies, Rajinikanth said he was of the view that there must be an emancipation among the people of Tamil Nadu and to kindle that, he should tour across the state. But due to Corona infection, it could not be done since doctors advised against touring and meeting the people.

“After treatment in Singapore, I got cured only with the prayers of the people of Tamil Nadu. So, for their sake, I will be happy to give my life. I will not go back on my word to the people of Tamil Nadu. A political transformation is a must for Tamil Nadu now; it is the necessity of the time and it has to take place; if it is not happening now, it will not happen forever. Let us transform everything,” Rajinikanth added.

Rajinikanth also said he has to complete the shooting for the film Annathe and he would start his political journey after that.