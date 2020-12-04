Cyclone Burevi: 17 houses damaged due to rainfall in Virudhunagar

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Heavy rains damaged 17 houses at Kariapatti, Tiruchuli, Srivilliputhur, and Virudhunagar on Thursday evening. Responding quickly, the officials shifted all the residents to the nearest relief centres.

District Monitoring Officer S Madhumathi said, “Nine low-lying areas were identified and 15 centres were set up to relocate people from flood-prone zones. This apart, 10 teams of officials are monitoring the situation, and 10 disaster relief teams are on alert.

As many as 911 people — 56 fire and rescue services personnel, 545 swimmers, 209 people — would remain available to remove fallen trees and debris (if any).”