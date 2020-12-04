STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Burevi impact: Southern districts of Tamil Nadu witness less rains than expected

Thoothukudi District Collector Dr Senthil Raj told The New Indian Express that no property damage was reported but officials are keeping a vigilant eye across the district.

Published: 04th December 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Due to heavy rain, water entered vegetable market in Thoothukudi.

Due to heavy rain, water entered vegetable market in Thoothukudi. (Photo | EPS/ V.KARTHIKALAGU)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: As against the expected rainfall, the southern districts of Tamil Nadu witnessed very low rainfall as on Friday morning.

Thoothukudi recorded light to moderate rainfall of 11.42 mm rainfall on an average.

Maximum rainfall was registered at Vaipar, Surangudi, Kayalpattinam and Thoothukudi town with 33 mm, 31 mm, 30 mm, and 29.6 mm respectively.

Thoothukudi District Collector Dr Senthil Raj told The New Indian Express that no property damage was reported but officials are keeping a vigilant eye across the district.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Tirunelveli registered a meagre 0.45 mm on an average while Kanyakumari district registered 0.09 mm. 

Earlier, the IMD had predicted extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm in isolated areas of southern districts and issued a red alert. However, surprisingly, the delta and parts of central districts received extreme rainfall instead.

Heavy showers battered Cuddalore and parts of Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, with Chidambaram recording 34 cm, 33.7 cm in Kollidam, 33.5 cm in Kollidam, 32.9 cm in Annamalainagar, 29.6 cm in Lalpettai, 26.4 cm in  Parangipettai, 25.3 cm in Kattumannarkovil, 24.9 cm in Kurinchipadi, 24.7 cm in Manalmedu, 22 cm in Thiruthurailoondi, 20.4 cm in Rameswaram. 

With the cyclone Burevi moving slowly towards Thoothukudi after battering Pampan coast, Indian Meteorological Department had predicted severe thunderstorms with heavy rain likely delta districts and moderate thunderstorms with moderate rain for Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and northern districts of Tamil Nadu during next three hours.

Professor T Raja, a weather researcher told TNIE that it was surprising to note Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari did not get rainfall as predicted. 

The cyclone is currently lay centered over Gulf of Mannar about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram (near Sayalkudi), 70 km west-southwest of Pamban and 160 km northeast of  Kanniyakumari, he said.

The southern districts did not get rainfall as expected because, the cyclone remained lay-centered at two locations - off Pampan and off Sayalkudi, he reasoned.

Burevi remained stationed at Pampan for three hours from 3 pm on Thursday (Dec 3) before reaching Sayalkudi at 11.30 pm on the same day at a speed of 9 kmph, where it remains unmoved still now, Raja explained.

He added that the Deep Depression is likely to move slowly west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Thoothukudi districts in the next few hours.

Until the cyclone cross over Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi coasts, moderate to heavy rainfall can be expected, he said.

After making landfall, the cyclone would further weaken to "depression" and the following rainy clouds will continue to shower rains, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi Cyclone Burevi
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp