Cyclone Burevi: Thoothukudi residents urged to stay indoors

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: Collector Dr Senthil Raj urged the public not to come out of the houses after 6 pm on Thursday. Public in distress were told to call on three dedicated helpline numbers — 0461-1077 (toll fee), 0461-2340101 and 9486454714 (WhatsApp) to contact the emergency operation centre functioning at Thoothukudi collectorate.

Meanwhile, in Tenkasi, no untoward incident was reported. The inflow to the three waterfalls in Courtallam was normal, according to a report issued by the Disaster Management Department. In Nagercoil, 75 temporary relief camps were kept ready.