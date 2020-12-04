Cyclone Burevi: Three killed after houses collapse in Thanjavur; swathe of paddy fields under rainwater

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: At least three people were killed after two houses collapsed in Thanjavur on Friday as incessant rains continued due to cyclone Burevi.

R Kuppuswamy (70) and his wife Yasodha (65) who lived Sivajothi Nagar, Elumichamkai Palayam died after their house collapsed.

In another incident, a house in Vadakaal village near Thanjavur collapsed, claiming the life of one, Sarathambal (83).

The Kumbakonam taluk police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Kumbakonam Government hospital for post-mortem. The Kallaperambur police registered a case.

Torrential rains have continued to lash the district since Wednesday and caused water stagnation in paddy fields in many areas in the district.

The district got average rainfall of 122 mm in the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Friday.

Eachanviduthi in Pattukkottai taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 202 mm rainfall during the 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the samba paddy in low lying areas were inundated with rainwater.

M Govinda Rao, District collector visited Vellamperambur village where paddy fields were inundated with water as Konakkadangalaru drain canal breached in the area. He assured desilting of the canal at the earliest to drain the water.

Meanwhile, 75 persons from low lying areas were accommodated in the cyclone shelter in Puduppattinam village near Rajamadam in Pattukkottai taluk. The people living in low-lying areas in many places have been evacuated to relief camps in nearby places officials said.