Farm laws will save Tamil Nadu farmers from loss: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: The new farm laws will not affect Tamil Nadu farmers but protect them from loss, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Thursday. Following a review meeting with officials at Circuit House in Hasthampatti, he told reporters : “Oversupply of an agricultural produce will reduce its market price. The new laws ensure a pre-agreed price for the produce.

The Union government clarified that in the event of a war/famine/drought, the old laws will come into play. Hence, there is no question of traders creating artificial scarcity by hoarding produce. In Punjab, Assam and Haryana, farmers have to sell their produce only through agents. They pay eight percent tax before selling their produce.

But, Tamil Nadu farmers, while selling their produce to the marketing committee, have to pay only one per cent tax. The traders and agents have colluded in this issue and are spreading rumours that farmers would be affected by these laws.

These explanations should be given by BJP but not me. I urge BJP to visit every village and explain the benefits of the laws.” When asked actor Rajinikanth’ announcement of him entering politics, Palaniswami said he was unaware of the announcement and that he would comment on it later.

On Stalin’s statement on corruption charges in tender issuance, Palaniswami said the Opposition Leader can be styled ‘Statement Hero’ (Arikkai Nayagan). “The DMK allegedly involved in 2G scam. Corruption to a tune of `1.76-lakh-crore which is equal to Tamil Nadu’s annual budget is alleged in the case. But they (DMK) are levelling corruption charges against us. The 2G case is pending before the court. Stalin will also come under the microscope in the case,” Palaniswami added.