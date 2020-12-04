STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Farm laws will save Tamil Nadu farmers from loss: Palaniswami

The new farm laws will not affect Tamil Nadu farmers but protect them from loss, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Thursday.

Published: 04th December 2020 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami gave away wheel-chairs to PwDs in Salem on Thursday

By Express News Service

SALEM: The new farm laws will not affect Tamil Nadu farmers but protect them from loss, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Thursday. Following a review meeting with officials at Circuit House in Hasthampatti, he told reporters : “Oversupply of an agricultural produce will reduce its market price. The new laws ensure a pre-agreed price for the produce.

The Union government clarified that in the event of a war/famine/drought, the old laws will come into play. Hence, there is no question of traders creating artificial scarcity by hoarding produce. In Punjab, Assam and Haryana, farmers have to sell their produce only through agents. They pay eight percent tax before selling their produce.

But, Tamil Nadu farmers, while selling their produce to the marketing committee, have to pay only one per cent tax. The traders and agents have colluded in this issue and are spreading rumours that farmers would be affected by these laws.

These explanations should be given by BJP but not me. I urge BJP to visit every village and explain the benefits of the laws.” When asked actor Rajinikanth’ announcement of him entering politics, Palaniswami said he was unaware of the announcement and that he would comment on it later. 

On Stalin’s statement on corruption charges in tender issuance, Palaniswami said the Opposition Leader can be styled ‘Statement Hero’ (Arikkai Nayagan). “The DMK allegedly involved in 2G scam. Corruption to a tune of `1.76-lakh-crore which is equal to Tamil Nadu’s annual budget is alleged in the case. But they (DMK) are levelling corruption charges against us. The 2G case is pending before the court. Stalin will also come under the microscope in the case,” Palaniswami added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm laws Tamil Nadu farmers Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp