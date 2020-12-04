Kamal Haasan launches IIT-Madras faculty’s book

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Thursday released ‘Thoduvanam Thedi’, a book authored by Indian Institute of Technology Madras faculty members. The book aims to help grassroots-level entrepreneurs enhance success and sustain their businesses, a statement from the institute said.

After releasing the book, Hassan said, “Thoduvanam Thedi, with its easy to understand narrative, will inspire first-generation entrepreneurs raring to reach great heights.” IIT-M faculty undertook a programme in 2016 to enhance the creditworthiness of micro, marginal, and women entrepreneurs through training. It was implemented in partnership with ‘Hand in Hand India,’ a non-profit organisation.

To take the programme to more people, IIT-M faculty Thillai Rajan, G Arun Kumar and Saji Mathew created an edited collection of articles in Tamil by faculty members and mentors. The book is published by Vaanavil publications.