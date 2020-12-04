STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Neta Rajini decoded: What exactly will be Thalaivar’s ‘spiritual politics’?

When the Justice Party was formed in the November of 1916, the idea was to give representation to non-Brahmins of the Madras Presidency in politics.

Published: 04th December 2020 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Fans celebrating the political entry of Rajnikanth outside his residence at Poes garden in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the Justice Party was formed in the November of 1916, the idea was to give representation to non-Brahmins of the Madras Presidency in politics. But gradually, by 1944, the party underwent a metamorphosis into the non-political rationalist organisation, the Dravidar Kazhagam. The organisation vowed to fight superstitions and infuse a spirit of social justice in the society.

Not long after, a section of leaders left the Kazhagam to form a political outfit, the DMK. Its founding Chief Minister, CN Annadurai retained most principles followed by the Kazhagam -- Federalism, promotion of Tamil and Social Justice -- but gave up a key ideology that Periyar, the found of Dravidar Kazhagam, held close to his heart -- atheism.  

In fact, the birth of DMK was the death of atheism as a political ideology. With a secular slogan “Onre Kulam Oruvane Devan” the party campaigned for equal treatment for all religions.

The DMK came to power in 1967, and since then, many parties, small and big, have come to be formed in Tamil Nadu. Most of them have held a similar secularist position when it comes to matters of religion.

Decades later, actor Rajinikanth’s promise of “spiritual politics” has raised eyebrows among the local political circles. Some view it as a significant diversion in the State’s political history, in which most parties till date have kept religion at an arm’s length.

Though the actor himself clarified that he means values such as honesty and secularism by the word “spiritual”, the debate never seems to end. 

Rajini, who is banking on his enormous fan base, has openly expressed his disagreement with atheism as a way of life. Through his movies, he has never hesitated to display his faith in his religion.

Several of his popular and blockbuster flicks -- from Arunachalam to Baasha, Baba, and Muthu -- have the protagonist displaying great faith in religion. 

Political pundits feel Rajini’s political approach may not differ widely from the roles he portrays on the screen.

That apart, the actor’s silence on certain public issues, or statements on lines similar to the position held by BJP, had also set tongues wagging about his ideology. He had lauded the Central government’s decision to end special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. 

At an event, where he shared the stage with Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajini expressed his “heartfelt congratulations” for the mission Kashmir.

“The way you conducted it... hats off... especially the speech you delivered in Parliament... fantastic. Now people will come to know who Amith Shah is. I’m happy about that.”

Rajini had also hailed PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah by comparing them with the Central characters of Mahabharata - Arjuna and Krishna.

In May 2018, Rajini blamed anti-social elements for the violence during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi in which 13 people were killed in police firing.

In July, after coming under severe attack from the netizens for his silence on the issue, Rajini condemned the custodial deaths of two traders in Sathankulam.

Analysts read these signs as the actor being soft on the ruling dispensation. Hence, in the minds of many political pundits and voting public, a crucial question lingers: Is Rajini the face of right-wing politics in TN? 

His silence on public issues may work against him

Political pundits feel Rajini’s political approach may not differ widely from the roles he portrays on the screen.

That apart, the actor’s silence on certain public issues, or statements on lines similar to the position held by the BJP, had also set tongues wagging about his ideology. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
spiritual politics Rajinikanth
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp