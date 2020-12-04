Pollachi sexual assault case: Coimbatore court grants CBI permission to analyse voice samples of accused

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Mahila Court granted permission on Thursday to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to examine the voice samples of the five accused in the Pollachi sexual assault case.

The CBI sought permission from the court to analyse the voices of the men heard in a few video clips related to the case to check whether they match the voices of the arrested persons.

The agency had submitted a petition before the court a month ago seeking permission for the voice analysis. However, the accused were not produced before the court when the plea was heard, said court sources.

On Thursday, the five accused -- K Thirunavukkarasu, N Sabarirajan alias Rishwanth, N Sathish, T Vasanthakumar and R Manivannan --were brought here from Salem Central Prison and were produced before the court.

Sources said the five accused would be taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory of Tamil Nadu Police in Chennai for collection of their voice samples.

The case pertains to the alleged sexual assault by one of the accused on a 19-year-old girl near Pollachi on February 12, 2019. Investigations found that the accused videoed the act and blackmailed the girl. After a case was registered based on the victim's complaint, a few more videos of sexual assaults surfaced. The agency had filed a charge-sheet against the five accused in May 2019.