Rajinikanth's political announcement triggers diverse reactions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rajinikanth’s each word and every move has been keenly observed ever since his expressing the desire to don the political hat. And the wait has spanned decades. Probably this could herald a paradigm shift in Tamil Nadu politics, probably it might not. But it surely has stirred the poll pot, and the reactions are diverse.

AMMK state organising secretary, R Henry Thomas, said that Rajinikanth’s entry into politics will not affect the public as he has neither disclosed his complete stand on any issue related to State affairs nor stood in favour of Tamilians.

Speaking to media persons, he said that none can compare Rajini with the late actor turned politician MG Ramachandran as he lacks youth’s support. “As every individual has the right to enter politics, Rajini has all the right to get in politics and do welfare for the people,” he said.

A Rajini Makkal Manram ward secretary Selvaraj, who distributed sweets to the public, said that the actor has come to fulfil the dreams of the State’s people. “We were eagerly waiting for such an announcement for decades, and now our wait is over as the superstar has entered the politics,” he said. With the Assembly polls just around the corner, Rajini’s political entry will lead to a massive change of political scenario in TN, he said further.

Speaking to Express, District Incharge for All India Kishan Maha Saba S T Sheik Maideen said that he cannot imagine Rajinikanth as a politician, since he has always considered him an actor. “I do not think Rajinikanth will be such a politician who supports farmers. While the farmers of several northern States are protesting on the streets, he is keeping mum because his version may anger the BJP,” he added.

(With inputs from Thoothukudi/Tirunelveli/Madurai/Tenkasi/Madurai)