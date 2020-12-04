Tamil Nadu reports 1,391 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 1,391 Covid-19 positive cases and 15 deaths taking the tally to 7,87,554 and the toll to 11,762.

Only Chennai and Coimbatore districts reported over 100 cases. Chennai reported 356 cases and Coimbatore 139. Chennai's neighbouring districts Chengalpattu reported 85 cases, Kancheepuram 47, and Tiruvallur 65 cases.

The State tested 70,378 samples and 69,903 people on the day. The State had 10,938 active cases after 1,426 people were discharged after treatment.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased, one didn't have comorbid conditions.

Three private labs, Jansons MRI Diagnostic, Erode, Rivaara Labs, Coimbatore, and Shanmuga Hospital, Salem have been approved for Covid-19 testing recently, the bulletin said.