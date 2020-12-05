Central team to visit Puducherry on December 7 to assess damage due to cyclones Nivar, Burevi

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said that a central team would visit Puduchery on December 7 to assess the damage caused due to the cyclones and rains.

Briefing newsmen, he said that Puducherry suffered damages to the tune of Rs 400 crore due to Cyclone Nivar. An interim relief of Rs 100 crore has been sought from the Centre.

Since Puducherry has also been experiencing heavy rain due to Cyclone Burevi, unprecedented in many years, causing further damage, the team would be requested to also consider this so that relief could be provided for both.

Puducherry experienced moderate rainfall, with normal life remaining affected for the fourth day on Saturday. The rain stopped in the evening. There was no waterlogging as water is getting pumped out in several low-lying areas and no major damages were reported.

However, there have been some incidents of huts being damaged. Several people could not cook meals as rainwater entered their houses and they were living in damp conditions. The revenue department distributed food in relief camps, where people came to collect it. Even a few MLAs and social organisations cooked meals and distributed food to poor people.

Meanwhile, classes for 10th, 11th and 12th standards remained suspended on Saturday too in view of the rains.