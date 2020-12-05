STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Central team to visit Puducherry on December 7 to assess damage due to cyclones Nivar, Burevi

Briefing newsmen, the CM said that Puducherry suffered damages to the tune of Rs 400 crore due to Cyclone Nivar. An interim relief of Rs 100 crore has been sought from the Centre.

Published: 05th December 2020 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

CYlone_PONDI_EPS01

Severe cyclonic storm Nivar lashed Puducherry, uprooting trees and damaging electric poles (Photo | G Pattabiraman/EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said that a central team would visit Puduchery on December 7 to assess the damage caused due to the cyclones and rains.

Briefing newsmen, he said that Puducherry suffered damages to the tune of Rs 400 crore due to Cyclone Nivar. An interim relief of Rs 100 crore has been sought from the Centre.

Since Puducherry has also been experiencing heavy rain due to Cyclone Burevi, unprecedented in many years, causing further damage, the team would be requested to also consider this so that relief could be provided for both.

Puducherry experienced moderate rainfall, with normal life remaining affected for the fourth day on Saturday. The rain stopped in the evening. There was no waterlogging as water is getting pumped out in several low-lying areas and no major damages were reported.

However, there have been some incidents of huts being damaged. Several people could not cook meals as rainwater entered their houses and they were living in damp conditions. The revenue department distributed food in relief camps, where people came to collect it. Even a few MLAs and social organisations cooked meals and distributed food to poor people.

Meanwhile, classes for 10th, 11th and 12th standards remained suspended on Saturday too in view of the rains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Cyclone Nivar Cyclone Burevi
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp