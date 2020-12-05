Cyclone Burevi: Chidambaram temple flooded

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: As heavy rains pounded Chidambaram, Friday morning will remain etched in the town’s memory. Nearly 43 years later, Thillai Nataraja Temple was seen flooded as rainwater gushed into its premises.

Water from Sivagnagi pond entered the temple as the drain near its premises was closed by the municipality. The Dikshitars at the temple had requested the officials to remove the drain plug.

Roads also caved in within the municipality limit. Locals claimed that since officials acted late to the complaints, transportation was halted.

Low-lying areas have been flooded and transportation has been suspended on Salem-Chidambaram route, Vikravandi enroute Thanjavur and Kullanchavadi-Alapakkam, said officials.