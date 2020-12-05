Cyclone Burevi: One-fourth of Nagapattinam crops inundated, tenant farmers worst hit

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Around 30,000 hectares of Samba and Thaladi crops in Nagapattinam district were completely inundated in the downpour over two days triggered by Cyclone Burevi, as confirmed by the agriculture department. With the total area under cultivation in the district standing at 1,30,000 hectares, crops on about 29, 989 hectares -- or one-fourth under cultivation -- are underwater. It may be recalled that the agriculture department had declared zero losses of crops in the district in the aftermath of Cyclone Nivar.

The inundation has hurt small, marginal and tenant farmers the worst. "Crop insurance still takes a year to process. All our crops are underwater. We are unsure of reviving them. We need the profits from these crops to invest in the next round of cultivation and for our survival," said K Sahadeven, a 40-year-old marginal farmer from Pappakovil village near Nagapattinam. He urged the government to provide some help to affected farmers.

While the worst affected block in the district was Kuthalam with about 5,414 hectares underwater, the least was Vedarnyam with 200 hectares. Kollidam block, which received the most rainfall, saw 5,200 hectares of cultivated land inundated.

"We took all preparatory steps such as creating drain outlets ('Varappu') for our fields to avoid ‘drowning’. But, all our crops have gone underwater. We do not know if they can be revived," said L Nanda, a 50-year-old from Vettankudi village in Kollidam block, who cultivated about three acres of Thaladi crops.

Many of the older Samba crops, cultivated during August and September, have survived while the younger Thaladi crops, cultivated during October and November, have gone under the water. "Almost all the crops are insured. There will not be any problem in arranging crop insurance for the victims. The farmers should take appropriate steps to drain their fields quickly,” said S Panneerselvam, the deputy director of the agriculture department..

“The farmers should use zinc sulphate and neem oil cake for malnourished crops and poorly-grown crops respectively, along with urea after draining the fields," he said.