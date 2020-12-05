STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

MNM chief Kamal Haasan sets up 'Maiam women's task force'

Women office-bearers and those belonging to families of party functionaries can join the initiative to take forward various activities, Kamal Haasan said.

Published: 05th December 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan

Kollywood actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday announced setting up a 'Maiam women's task force,' as part of his party's efforts to ensure equality and more role for them in various activities.

This was an attempt at ensuring the subject of women's equality was not a mere talk but give them better role in the party's affairs, Haasan said in a statement here.

"Towards that, a new Maiam Women's Task Force is being formed," he said.

Women office-bearers and those belonging to families of party functionaries can join the initiative to take forward various activities, he said.

"Those not connected to the party, but interested in public welfare and that of Tamil Nadu will work along," he said.

The task force will primarily focus on general welfare across the state and involving women interested in alternative politics in the party's activities among others, he added.

Meanwhile, the actor-politician extended his support to beleaguered Anna University Vice-Chancellor MK Surappa, facing government inquiry over allegations of corruption and irregularities in the premier technial varsity here.

He alleged Surappa was being targeted for being 'honest' and said "when one is hunted down for his honesty, I won't be a mere spectator."

"The Makkal Needhi Maiam won't keep quiet," he said in a video message.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MNM Kamal Haasan Tamil Nadu Politics
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp