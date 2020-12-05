Redesignation of 7 Scheduled Castes:  What’s there in store

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Redesignation of the seven SCs into ‘Devendrakula Vellalars’ would undergo lengthy process involving the State, Centre, National Commission for SC/ST and Register General of India. The caste title, ‘Vellalar’, refers to people who performed agriculture as profession traditionally.

So far, the title has been used by over 26 castes out of 180 listed under MBC/BC. For the first time, the castes listed under SC are to be assigned the title ‘Vellalar’. The changes such as inclusion, exclusion and modification in the names of castes listed under SC/ST can only be carried out with approval of the State.

With the Chief Minister’s announcement, the State would recommend the regrouping of caste names into one. Following this, the Centre would ask the comments of Registrar General of India (RGI). The most recent reports of RGI and the State government would be referred to the National Commission for SC/ST, along with the comments, as well as any relevant material, documents and other representations given by the community members.

While examining the recommendation, the SC/ST Commission would associate with expert individuals, organizations and institutions in the fields of anthropology, ethnography and other social sciences and Anthropological Survey of India.

The Commission may also consider holding public hearings before arriving at a conclusion on the recommendation. However, a public hearing is not mandatory. If both the State Government and the RGI are in agreement, but the Commission has not in support, the renaming of castes would be rejected at the level of Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment. If RGI dos no support the State government’s recommendation, that will also be rejected by the Union Ministry.

When, RGI, State government and SC/ST Commission have approved the recommendation, the proposal would be sent to Cabinet for amending relevant sections in the legislation. However, no specific time frame has been fixed for on acting on the State government’s recommendation.

Castes which used the title Vellala or Vellalar

Thuluva Vellala, Archakari Vellala, Isaivellalar, Kongu Vellalar (about 15 gounder castes), Sozhia Vellalar (four sub castes), Virakodi Vellala, Podikara Vellalar, Nangudi Vellalar and Kuga Vellalar.