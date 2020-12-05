STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tourist spots in the Nilgiris to open from December 7

Vehicle movement to Kodaikanal, which was stopped on Thursday evening due to Cyclone Burevi, was allowed to resume on Friday afternoon.

Published: 05th December 2020 11:42 AM

Nilgiri Mountain Railway - a UNESCO recognised world heritage site.

By Express News Service

COONOOR: Nilgiris Collector Innocent Divya on Friday said that all tourist spots in The Nilgiris district will be opened from December 7 (Monday). While public parks are already open, other picnic spots have remained closed during the lockdown. From Monday, tourists can visit the Ooty Boat House, Pykhara Boat House, Doddabetta peak and Kodanad viewpoint among other places, the collector said. After inaugurating the renovated building of The Assembly Rooms Theatre in Ooty, she said that an online booking facility had also been made available for the same. 

Meanwhile, vehicle movement to Kodaikanal, which was stopped on Thursday evening due to Cyclone Burevi, was allowed to resume on Friday afternoon. Kodaikanal sub-collector M Sivaguru Prabakaran had announced that due to rains and strong winds caused by the cyclone, both of which may cause landslides, the roads leading to the hill station would be closed and vehicles would not be allowed from 7 pm on Thursday.

However, vehicle movement was allowed to resume on Friday afternoon after the weather improved in the hill station, he told The New Indian Express. A small landslide near Kombaikadu in Palani-Kodaikanal road was also cleared, he said. Tourist places, except those in forest areas, were allowed to reopen, the officer added.

