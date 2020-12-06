MP keen on ties with TN in medical education

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang, who is now in Tamil Nadu, has urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to facilitate a collaboration between the two States for knowledge transfer in medical education.

Addressing media persons at DMS campus in Chennai on Saturday, Sarang said he would request Palaniswami to arrange for the former’s visits to some of the medical universities in Tamil Nadu. “Medical universities in Tamil Nadu are very well-developed, and I would like to visit them for a possible collaboration and knowledge sharing,” he said. “TN has created very good health facilities.

In a federal system, all States must be open to borrow knowledge from each other, and that’s why I am here.” Earlier on the day, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar showed the MP minister the 108 Covid Control Centre and Covid Control Room at the DMS campus.

The minister explained various measures of State government, including Covid control measures, medical camps for cyclone-affected people and sanitation arrangements. Vijayabaskar told media persons that close to 8,456 medical camps were conducted during the cyclone – of which, 3,657 were mobile camps and 4,799 static camps.

“2.95 lakh people have benefitted from the camps,” he said. Speaking on chlorination of water, the minister said that the checks were being conducted at various points across the State, and action would be taken on tankers transporting water without chlorination.