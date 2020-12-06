STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

MP keen on ties with TN in medical education

The minister explained various measures of State government, including Covid control measures, medical camps for cyclone-affected people and sanitation arrangements.

Published: 06th December 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang, who is now in Tamil Nadu, has urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to facilitate a collaboration between the two States for knowledge transfer in medical education.

Addressing media persons at DMS campus in Chennai on Saturday, Sarang said he would request Palaniswami to arrange for the former’s visits to some of the medical universities in Tamil Nadu. “Medical universities in Tamil Nadu are very well-developed, and I would like to visit them for a possible collaboration and knowledge sharing,” he said. “TN has created very good health facilities.

In a federal system, all States must be open to borrow knowledge from each other, and that’s why I am here.” Earlier on the day, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar showed the MP minister the 108 Covid Control Centre and Covid Control Room at the DMS campus.

The minister explained various measures of State government, including Covid control measures, medical camps for cyclone-affected people and sanitation arrangements. Vijayabaskar told media persons that close to 8,456 medical camps were conducted during the cyclone – of which, 3,657 were mobile camps and 4,799 static camps.

“2.95 lakh people have benefitted from the camps,” he said. Speaking on chlorination of water, the minister said that the checks were being conducted at various points across the State, and action would be taken on tankers transporting water without chlorination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Tamil Nadu medical education
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp