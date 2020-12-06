Repeal the three farm laws pronto, says Stalin

By Express News Service

SALEM: “Convene Parliament session immediately and revoke the three new farm laws,” said DMK president MK Stalin here on Saturday. Participating in a protest here at a private ground against the farm laws and to show solidarity with the farmers protesting in New Delhi,

Stalin said, “To suppress this protest, the State Government, using police, arrested many protesters in Edappadi, Tharamangalam, Kolathur, Vazhapadi, Attur, Ayothiyapattinam, Omalur and Kadaiyampatti. This is an apolitical protest. It is not intended to strengthen DMK, but to support the farmers who are the backbone of our country.”

“Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have marched to Delhi. This is a historical protest. Disrespecting the farmers, democracy and parliament procedures, the BJP-led government has brought these laws as it has a full majority. Protesting these laws, a Union Minister from Punjab resigned,” he added.

Stalin alleged that the Union government passed the three laws in a hurry. “While farmers are protesting, Prime Minister Modi, on radio, claimed these laws would benefit farmers. There is no benefit from these laws. These laws do not talk about the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for produce.

When BJP came to power, it promised to double the farmers’ income. But last year, around 10,000 farmers ended their lives across the country,” Stalin alleged. Criticising Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said: “Claiming himself a farmer, the chief minister says these laws will benefit farmers and that agents and traders of Punjab are triggering this protest.”