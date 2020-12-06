STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Repeal the three farm laws pronto, says Stalin

“Convene Parliament session immediately and revoke the three new farm laws,” said DMK president M K Stalin here on Saturday.

Published: 06th December 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin talking about the recently passed agriculture laws and farmers’ protest in New Delhi, in Salem on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM: “Convene Parliament session immediately and revoke the three new farm laws,” said DMK president MK Stalin here on Saturday. Participating in a protest here at a private ground against the farm laws and to show solidarity with the farmers protesting in New Delhi,

Stalin said, “To suppress this protest, the State Government, using police, arrested many protesters in Edappadi, Tharamangalam, Kolathur, Vazhapadi, Attur, Ayothiyapattinam, Omalur and Kadaiyampatti. This is an apolitical protest. It is not intended to strengthen DMK, but to support the farmers who are the backbone of our country.”

“Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have marched to Delhi. This is a historical protest. Disrespecting the farmers, democracy and parliament procedures, the BJP-led government has brought these laws as it has a full majority. Protesting these laws, a Union Minister from Punjab resigned,” he added.

Stalin alleged that the Union government passed the three laws in a hurry. “While farmers are protesting, Prime Minister Modi, on radio, claimed these laws would benefit farmers. There is no benefit from these laws. These laws do not talk about the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for produce.

When BJP came to power, it promised to double the farmers’ income. But last year, around 10,000 farmers ended their lives across the country,” Stalin alleged.  Criticising Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, he said: “Claiming himself a farmer, the chief minister says these laws will benefit farmers and that agents and traders of Punjab are triggering this protest.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farm laws MK Stalin Farmer protest
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp