TN seeks Rs 3,758 crore aid from Centre for damage due to cyclone Nivar

The Tamil Nadu government has sought Rs 3,758 crore relief assistance from the Centre towards the damages caused by cyclone Nivar.

Published: 06th December 2020 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rain, Cyclone Nivar

NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has sought Rs 3,758 crore relief assistance from the Centre towards the damages caused by cyclone Nivar. This includes Rs 650 crore towards temporary restoration works and Rs 3,108 crore towards permanent restoration works in the areas affected by the cyclone. The State government has sent a memorandum in this regard to the Centre already. 

Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar told TNIE that on Saturday a detailed power-pointed presentation was made on the extent of damages caused by cyclone Nivar to the inter-ministerial Central team led by Ashutosh Agnihotri, Joint Secretary, Union Home Ministry which is on a four-day visit to the State to make on the spot assessment of damages caused by cyclone Nivar.

The Minister pointed out that the present estimation was only for the damages caused by cyclone Nivar and a separate estimation for damages caused by cyclone Burevi was going on now. The Rs 3,758 crore sought includes demands for human loss, crop loss, damages caused to the departments of Public Works, Electricity, Highways, Revenue, Handlooms, Municipal Administration, Rural Development, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Forest, Health and the Chennai Corporation. 

Agriculture department officials told Express the unexpected rains that followed cyclone Burevi cost farmers dearly in 15 districts. “Cyclone Nivar damaged agriculture and horticulture crops on 16,500 hectares. But cyclone Burevi caused more damage. As per preliminary estimates, standing crops on about 1.5 lakh hectares have been inundated and we are working to save the crops. Estimates of the damage are still being made,” they said.

“Thankfully, more than 90 per cent of farmers in delta districts have insured their crops. Till Saturday, 18.11 lakh farmers had crops on 31.45 lakh acres insured. So we will be able to ensure insurance claims for them,” the officials said.

Rains to continue till Dec 8
The depression over the Gulf of Mannar weakened into a well-marked low pressure area on Saturday and will continue to bring rainfall till December 8. The met office said thunderstorms with heavy rain would occur in Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Virudhanagar and Thoothukudi on Sunday. Chennai will also receive moderate rainfall.  In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Saturday, Kothavacherry in Cuddalore received the highest rainfall of 19 cm.

Senior ministers on the fore

The following Ministers will coordinate relief works

  •  P Thangamani and MC Sampath (Cuddalore district)
  •  KP Anbazhagan and R Kamaraj (Tiruvarur)
  •  SP Velumani, OS Manian and C Vijaya Baskar (Nagapattinam including Mayiladuthurai)
  •  KA Sengottaiyan and P Benjamin (Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu)
  •  D Jayakumar and K Pandiarajan (Chennai)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Cyclone Nivar
