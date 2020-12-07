STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bribe for pattas? Madras HC asks for more details

The High Court sought additional details on a petition filed by a woman alleging that Thiruvaiyaru revenue officials demanded Rs 50,000 from her for granting patta.

Published: 07th December 2020 10:03 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently sought additional details on a petition filed by a woman alleging that Thiruvaiyaru revenue officials demanded Rs 50,000 from her for granting patta.

A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi saw two contrary documents -- an order granting the patta and another denying patta for the same piece of land -- allegedly issued by the officials to the petitioner P Mariyammal of Thanjavur.

The petitioner's counsel contended that the authorities gave her the two orders and said that if she paid the demanded amount, they would issue the order granting the patta and if not they would issue the other order denying the patta. Since the petitioner did not pay the amount, her application was rejected, he alleged.

He added that he had more proof about similar irregularities committed by the officials. Granting time to the counsel to submit the proof in the form of an additional affidavit, the judges adjourned the case.

Earlier, the judges summoned Papanasam Tahsildar, Zonal Deputy Tahsildar, Village Administrative Officers, village assistant, head surveyor and surveyor of Thiruvaiyaru, against whom the allegations were levelled. The officials appeared before the court on December 1 and claimed that one of the documents was forged.

However, the judges were not satisfied with the explanation and directed them to appear in the next hearing as well.

