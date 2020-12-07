DMK MP Kanimozhi promises to end ryots' woes if party returns to power in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

COIMBATORE: DMK women's wing secretary and MP, Kanimozhi on Monday assured the farmers of solving their problems once the party returns to power in the next Assembly polls.

Addressing the farmers at a shandy here, Kanimozhi recollected the schemes and developmental works implemented by her father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi for the welfare of farmers like free power and waiver of agriculture loans.

Earlier, the farmers put forward their problems such as need for check-dams across Noyyal river, prevent sale of water by private and corporate houses, proper storage facility for onion, areca and tomato, and also the elephant menace.

Kanimozhi said the issues would be raised with party president M K Stalin and would be solved once the DMK returns to power in the next Assembly elections.

She also met and listened to the woes of small and micro-industries, marriage and decorators association, medical association and tourist taxi owners association.