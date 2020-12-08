STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
18 EB sub-stations worth Rs 300 crore inaugurated

Meanwhile, seven legal heirs of employees of the Registration Department who died in harness in the past were given government jobs.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handed over appointment orders to the children of 14 former employees of registration department who died while on duty, at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated 18 electricity sub-stations, established at a total cost of Rs 299.96 crore and the office of the Chief Engineer (Transmission) at Tiruchy, through video conference from the Secretariat.   

The sub-stations are located at Natrampalli (Tirupattur district), Samayanallur (Madurai dt), Melapalaiyur (Cuddalore dt),  Thenur (Upgraded sub-station, Perambalur dt), Chinnathadagam and KK Chavadi (Coimbatore dt), Pallikaranai (Chennai dt), Thirumani, Kayarambedu and Govindapuram (Chengalpattu dt), Ilakkiyampatti (Dharmapuri dt), ETA Star City and Mambakkam (Kanchipuram dt), Jegathala (The Nilgiris dt), Keeramangalam (Pudukottai dt), Vaigai Colony (Tiruvallur dt), Panaiolaipadi (Tiruvannamalai dt) and Vijayapathi (Tirunelveli dt). 

Palaniswami also inaugurated five bridges constructed at Manapparavai, Kuvalaikkal, Ammaiyappan and Edakeezhaiyur (Tiruvarur district) and Theethipalayam (Coimbatore district), constructed at a total cost of Rs 8.09 crore. He declared open an integrated rural development office building at Alankayam in Tiruppattur district.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a hall for devotees to take rest at Sri Subramaniya Swami temple at Chennimalai in Erode district, a mandapam for tonsuring devotees, halls for Annadanam at Sri Mullaivanathaswamy temple in Thirukarugavur in Thanjavur district and Sri Avinashilingeswarar temple in Tirupur district.

Chief Minister Palaniswami also declared open two Sub Registrar office buildings at Gummidipoondi and Red Hills in Chennai constructed at a total cost of Rs 1.88 crore and a commercial taxes office at Manapparai in Tiruchy district built at a cost of Rs 84 lakh.Meanwhile, seven legal heirs of employees of the Registration Department who died in harness in the past were given government jobs. In all, 13 legal heirs have got government jobs on compassionate grounds. 

