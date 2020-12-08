EPS to visit Burevi-hit areas on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be visiting the areas affected by cyclone Burevi in Cuddalore district on Tuesday and distribute assistance to people affected by heavy rains. Palaniswami will leave for Cuddalore after interacting with an inter-ministerial team which made a spot study of damage caused by cyclone Nivar for the past two days. On Wednesday, Palaniswami will be visiting the areas affected by Burevi in Nagapattinam (including Mayiladuthurai) and Tiruvarur.