Jayalalithaa's ex-counsel slams A Raja for his comments against late leader

CHENNAI: Former MP N Jothi, who was counsel to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Monday flayed DMK deputy general secretary A Raja for his remarks against the former AIADMK leader. Jothi, who joined the DMK in 2008 but kept away from politics for around eight years, convened a surprise press meet at his Anna Nagar residence, specifically to counter Raja’s remarks against Jayalalithaa. Jothi said he was ready to debate with Raja on whatever he said about Jayalalithaa in his recent press meet.

“Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and the verdict in the appeal against the Bengaluru court was given by the Supreme Court on February 14, 2017. I am ready to give the judgment copy to Raja. But, he should show me in which place the judge had described Jayalalithaa a robber or as the one who murdered the Constitution,” Jothi said.

After the death of Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala’s camp should have filed a memo before the SC informing the court about the death. “Had this been done, Jayalalithaa’s name would not have appeared in the verdict at all. But, Sasikala failed to do this owing to her self-centered nature,” Jothi said. Stating that he had successfully argued 11 out of 14 cases against Jayalalithaa, Jothi said when he was arguing the 12th case, he had to come out of it, thanks to the conspiracy of Sasikala.

Taking exception to the abusive words used by Raja against Jayalalithaa, Jothi said, “It was unbecoming of a former Union Minister who held the post for many years.” Referring to the remark of Raja that Edappadi K Palaniswami was not elected by people as the Chief Minister and that he came to the post after Jayalalithaa’s death, Jothi said, “You please read DMK’s history. After the death of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, how did M Karunanidhi become the Chief Minister? Karunanidhi came to that post accidentally.”

Meanwhile, DMK and AIADMK cadre threw stones at each other following protests staged by both the parties in connection with the issue, in Virudhunagar on Monday. However, the police intervened and prevented the skirmish from becoming a full-blown clash.