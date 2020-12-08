'Lorries to go off roads from December 27': Transport Associations call for strike in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

SELAM: The South India Motor Transport Association (SIMTA) and State Lorry Owners Federation of Tamil Nadu (SLOFT) have announced an indefinite strike in Tamil Nadu from December 27.

Speaking to media persons here, SIMTA General Secretary G R Shanmugappa said: "Unlike other states, the speed governors for lorries are overpriced in Tamil Nadu. The devices are being sold for RS 1,500 in Karnataka but priced Rs 8,000 in Tamil Nadu. Lorry owners are being forced to buy these overpriced speed governors from two companies. Likewise, the transport officials are forcing the lorry owners to buy GPS units and reflective stickers from certain companies. The lorry owners would suffer Rs 1,000-crore loss per year if they buy these overpriced units."

He said their petitions to the State transport minister were not addressed.

"From December 27 morning, not even a single lorry will enter Tamil Nadu from other States. The lorries will be parked at Tamil Nadu border. Though the Court allowed us to buy GPS unit, speed governor and reflective stickers from any of the 49 companies, the transport officials are forcing us to buy those from certain companies. We suspect collusion in this issue and urge Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to order for an investigation," Shanmugappa urged.

"In other States, Value Added Tax (VAT) for diesel has been reduced. But in Tamil Nadu, the tax is not reduced. While other states waived off the quarter year tax for lorries, Tamil Nadu is collecting it. All these issues forced us to strike," he added.

Speaking to media persons, SLOFT President M R Kumarasamy said the lorry owners would be extending their support for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday in support of the farmers protesting in New Delhi. Lorries will be off the roads till Tuesday night, he said.