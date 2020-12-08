STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MGR's close associate SR Eradha passes away at 87

Eradha was one of the founding members of the AIADMK and one among those who signed the party document when it was launched in 1972 by MG Ramachandran.

A file photo of SR Eradha along with the former CM MG Ramachandran. (by Special arrangement)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: SR Eradha (87), a close associate of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, passed away here at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday due to illness. Radha's wife predeceased him and he is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Eradha's mortal remains were taken to his native place Kumbakonam for public homage and they would be handed over to the Thanjavur Medical College authorities on Wednesday as per the wish of the departed leader.

Eradha's family members told The New Indian Express that since Eradha remained a rationalist and sincere follower of Periyar throughout his life, he had already told his family members not to perform any religious last rites.

Born on August 9, 1934, in Kumbakonam, Eradha was attracted to Periyar's rationalist ideas at the young age of 16. Even when leaders like CN Annadurai distanced themselves from Periyar after his marriage with Maniammai, Eradha continued his association with his leader.

Eradha was one of the founding members of the AIADMK and one among those who signed the party document when it was launched in 1972 by MG Ramachandran after his expulsion from the DMK. In 1983, Eradha became a minister in the Cabinet headed by Ramachandran and he held the portfolios of Public Works, Environment, Pollution Control, Fisheries, Housing, and Slum Clearance.

After MGR's death, Eradha supported Jayalalithaa's leadership. Later, Jayalalithaa appointed him as Leader of the Opposition after she decided to boycott the Assembly following the violent incidents in the House in 1989. Erade served in that post between December 1989 and January 1991. However, Eradha was expelled from the party along with G Viswanathan and Azhagu Thirunavukkarasu in 1993.

Condoling the death of Radha, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, said Eradha was one of the foundation members of the AIADMK and remained loyal to the party.

DMK president MK Stalin said Radha was a legislator who gave importance to the democratic principles and concentrated on the service to the people of his constituency. DK president K Veeramani recalled Radha's involvement with Periyar's ideologies. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan also condoled Eradha's death.

