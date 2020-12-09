STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Bharat Bandh evokes good response in Delta districts, near total in UT

However, it failed to affect normal life in the State capital, and had lukewarm response in Cuddalore, Vellore  and Madurai. Meanwhile, the bandh was near total in Congress-ruled Puducherry. 

Published: 09th December 2020 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy taking part in a demonstration near the New Bus Stand on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENAI: The Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ associations and supported by Opposition parties demanding repeal of three farm laws, evoked good response in Delta districts such as  Thanjavur and Tiruvarur, apart from Tirupur, on Tuesday.  However, it failed to affect normal life in the State capital, and had lukewarm response in Cuddalore, Vellore  and Madurai. Meanwhile, the bandh was near total in Congress-ruled Puducherry. 

Thanjavur
Most shops in Thanjavur,  except pharmacies, downed shutters and 3,206 people were arrested when they blocked traffic in 49 places. DMK MLAs D Chandrasekaran and TKG Neelamegam, and State secretary of TN Farmers’ Association Sami Natarjan were among those arrested. Protests were held in  Thanjavur, Pattukkottai, Peravurani, Tiruvaiyaru, Papanasam and Ammapettai. Most shops in Kumbakonam and Pattukkottai were  closed.

Tiruvarur
Opposition party cadre, led by MLA Poondi K Kalaivanan, blocked traffic near Tiruvarur new bus stand. Traffic on Tiruvarur-Thanjavur road was affected for over an hour. Police arrested 300 protesters. Similar protests were held in 25 places, including Mannargudi, where DMK treasurer T R Baalu participated. Most shops in Tiruvarur district remained shut.

Tirupur
About 95 per cent of shops and commercial establishments, including garment units, in Tirupur remained shut. But, 50 per cent of government bus services plied.

Villupuram
About 3,000 shops in Villupuram district were shut and the roads wore a deserted look. About 100 Opposition cadre, led by DMK leader K Ponmudy, staged protest near the Gandhi statue on Thiru Vi Ka Street. Police arrested about 300 persons across the district.

Puducherry
The bandh was near total in the Union Territory. Vehicles were off the roads, and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses were stopped at the border. Shops, business establishments and industrial units remained closed. However, milk booths and pharmacies were open. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy participated in an agitation in front of the New Bus Stand.

Saying that he had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister, Narayanasami said the Assembly will adopt a resolution in the next session seeking to withdraw the farm laws passed in Parliament.

Chennai, Vellore, Cuddalore
In Chennai, government buses, autos and other public transport vehicles operated as usual. Majority of business establishments remained open. Normal life remained largely unaffected.  Demonstrations were held at Saidapet, Valluvar Kottam and near the Collector’s office. 

Police deployed about 3,000 armed reserve police at vantage points. Public transportation was as usual in Vellore. Opposition party cadre blocked traffic in Vellore city, Gudiyatham, Ranipet, Arcot, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Arni. In Cuddalore, most shops remained open, while public and private buses plied as usual.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Farm Laws Puducherry
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp