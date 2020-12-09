Bharat Bandh evokes good response in Delta districts, near total in UT

By Express News Service

CHENAI: The Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ associations and supported by Opposition parties demanding repeal of three farm laws, evoked good response in Delta districts such as Thanjavur and Tiruvarur, apart from Tirupur, on Tuesday. However, it failed to affect normal life in the State capital, and had lukewarm response in Cuddalore, Vellore and Madurai. Meanwhile, the bandh was near total in Congress-ruled Puducherry.

Thanjavur

Most shops in Thanjavur, except pharmacies, downed shutters and 3,206 people were arrested when they blocked traffic in 49 places. DMK MLAs D Chandrasekaran and TKG Neelamegam, and State secretary of TN Farmers’ Association Sami Natarjan were among those arrested. Protests were held in Thanjavur, Pattukkottai, Peravurani, Tiruvaiyaru, Papanasam and Ammapettai. Most shops in Kumbakonam and Pattukkottai were closed.

Tiruvarur

Opposition party cadre, led by MLA Poondi K Kalaivanan, blocked traffic near Tiruvarur new bus stand. Traffic on Tiruvarur-Thanjavur road was affected for over an hour. Police arrested 300 protesters. Similar protests were held in 25 places, including Mannargudi, where DMK treasurer T R Baalu participated. Most shops in Tiruvarur district remained shut.

Tirupur

About 95 per cent of shops and commercial establishments, including garment units, in Tirupur remained shut. But, 50 per cent of government bus services plied.

Villupuram

About 3,000 shops in Villupuram district were shut and the roads wore a deserted look. About 100 Opposition cadre, led by DMK leader K Ponmudy, staged protest near the Gandhi statue on Thiru Vi Ka Street. Police arrested about 300 persons across the district.

Puducherry

The bandh was near total in the Union Territory. Vehicles were off the roads, and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses were stopped at the border. Shops, business establishments and industrial units remained closed. However, milk booths and pharmacies were open. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy participated in an agitation in front of the New Bus Stand.

Saying that he had already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister, Narayanasami said the Assembly will adopt a resolution in the next session seeking to withdraw the farm laws passed in Parliament.

Chennai, Vellore, Cuddalore

In Chennai, government buses, autos and other public transport vehicles operated as usual. Majority of business establishments remained open. Normal life remained largely unaffected. Demonstrations were held at Saidapet, Valluvar Kottam and near the Collector’s office.

Police deployed about 3,000 armed reserve police at vantage points. Public transportation was as usual in Vellore. Opposition party cadre blocked traffic in Vellore city, Gudiyatham, Ranipet, Arcot, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Arni. In Cuddalore, most shops remained open, while public and private buses plied as usual.