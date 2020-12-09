Chorus grows louder for storage facilities after rains spoil harvested paddy in TN's Ranipet

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE/RANIPET: Rice producers in several parts of Ranipet district have been at the receiving end ever since the northeast monsoon began to hit hard, particularly after Cyclone Nivar. Much to the dismay of farmers, the harvested paddy packed in gunny sacks has been drenched, leading to the grains beginning to sprout.

Ranipet has been the biggest rice producer in the Arcot region with a large number of farmers cultivating paddy.

However, lack of adequate infrastructure for drying and stocking the staple food crop has inflicted losses on the ryots.

Thousands of tons of harvested paddy have been spoiled in the recent downpours. The government-run direct procurement centres (DPCs) do not have adequate infrastructure for drying and stocking the produce.

The farmers demand permanent DPCs with infrastructure facilities to end their woes.

“Instead of running several DPCs during the seasons, the government should establish permanent DPCs with all the necessary infrastructure. And the farmers should be allowed to sell paddy round the year so that losses can be averted,” suggests 'Palleri' K Raja, district president of Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam.

Echoing his views, R Subash, another farmer activist, demanded setting up of modern rice mills by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) so that harvested paddy can be processed without much delay.

“When there is delay in ferrying the procured paddy to mills, the DPCs are crowded with heavy loads. So, if there are one or two modern rice mills, the paddy can be processed in quick time and the delay in procurement can be avoided,” he notes.

Raja also stresses the need to put in place a mechanism for fair practices in procuring the paddy without giving room for corruption as the Madras High Court recently rapped the concerned department for not checking corruption in DPCs. The court also ordered searches by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Currently, only one permanent DPC is functioning in the district with necessary infrastructure. “We can spend for raising the infrastructure if the farmers donate land for setting up permanent DPCs,” S Nagarajan, regional manager (RM) of TNCSC, told The New Indian Express.

He said the permanent DPC in Ranipet district was set up two years ago after the local farmers had gifted 60 cents of land for it.

“The permanent DPC will have a covered drying yard and sheds to stock the produce to prevent the paddy from being exposed to the fury of nature,” Nagarajan said.

Nemili block in Ranipet district is the major hub, resembling the Delat region, for paddy cultivation.

As many as 18,000 tons of paddy were procured at 22 temporary DPCs set up for the Kuruvai season and, subsequently, the DPCs were closed. They will be reopened again in January for Samba procurement.