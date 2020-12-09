Farmers unhappy with SC verdict on expressway project

By Express News Service

SALEM/TIRUVANNAMALAI/CHENNAI: Farmers in Salem district have expressed disappointment over the verdict on Chennai-Salem eight-lane greenfield expressway project by the Supreme Court, that, on Tuesday, upheld the notifications issued for acquiring land.

Since morning, the farmers here were glued to news channels. Disappointed over the verdict, they told media persons that they would not allow the government to implement the project. “The government shall expand the existing roads. Our legal fight in this case will continue,” they said. All India Kisan Mahasabha (AIKM) State Secretary A Chandramohan termed the verdict “anti-farmers”.

“If the State tries to acquire land, farmers will protest en masse,” he warned. Arul Arumugam, one of the coordinators of the Movement Against Salem-Chennai Eightway Lane Project, said the judgement was incomprehensible.

Farmers’ meeting today

Farmers in Tiruvannamalai district have also expressed displeasure with the Supreme Court clearing the notification process for the controversial Chennai-Salem eight lane expressway. “We don’t believe the verdict reflects the entirety of the issues raised by farmers related to the eight lane expressway,” said S Abiraman, Movement against Eight Lane Expressway district convenor.

“Representatives of farmers associations will meet on Wednesday to chalk out future course of action. We have no other option but to plunge into intensified protests against the project which will destroy fertile farmland and deprive thousands of farmers of their livelihood,” he added.

Opposition parties urge govts to scrap project

Opposition parties in the State have urged the State and Central governments to drop the project considering the welfare of farmers. DMK chief MK Stalin said that the Chief Minister must declare in open that the project has been cancelled. CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavn and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condemned the project.