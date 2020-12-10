Rs 74 crore towards relief works in Nivar-hit areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has allocated Rs 74.24 crore for relief work from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to the coastal districts hit by cyclone Nivar. As many as 12 key departments besides Chennai Corporation will undertake the relief and restoration work. In all, proposals have been received from 18 districts which were affected by cyclone Nivar.

Of the total amount allocated, the Public Works Department has got the highest (Rs 20 crore) followed by Highways, TANGEDCO, Rural Development and Chennai Corporation have been sanctioned Rs 10 crore each. Meanwhile, official sources said a separate memorandum would be sent to the Union Home Ministry on damages caused by cyclone Burevi. The State has made a request for a central team to visit areas affected by Burevi.

Other amount sanctioned

Rs 2 crore to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Rs 2 crore for removal of fallen and uprooted trees, temporary restoration works in Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, Guindy National Park and Guindy Children Park towards immediate restoration works.