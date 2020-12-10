STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN farmer gives pond to elephants, says jumbos leave his crops untouched

Elephants, spotted deer, wild boars and even some cattle are all now frequent visitors to his grove.
 

Published: 10th December 2020 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

According to Karuppusamy's son, K Nanda Kumar, the wild animals are drawn to the grove by the pond.

According to Karuppusamy's son, K Nanda Kumar, the wild animals are drawn to the grove by the pond.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Wild animals and farmers are at odds but not always. Meet Karuppusamy, a farmer in Viraliyur near Devarayapuram, who has left a pond over 50 cents of land in his grove for wild animals to quench their thirst.

Elephants, spotted deer, wild boars and even some cattle are all now frequent visitors to his grove.

"Till now, none of them have ever raided or destroyed my crops, including the tomatoes and onions that I grow,” he said.

Referring to a tusker that is believed to have killed a woman recently, he said he spotted the animal passing peacefully through his grove on Wednesday evening.

“Even that animal did not raid my crops. Another tusker that is thought to have destroyed banana plantations nearby left my crops untouched,” Karuppasamy said, adding that he’d seen herds of elephants of five to 15 jumbos, wild boars and spotted deer quenching their thirst at the pond.

As a sign of gratitude to the animals, he has been lighting camphor to the elephant god at his fields everyday.
  
According to Karuppusamy's son, K Nanda Kumar, the wild animals are drawn to the grove by the pond. There is no water facility for them nearby, he said.

"Now, even other farmers are bringing their cattle to the pond. We clean the water once a week,” Nanda Kumar said.

He said that since they’d switched to drip irrigation some years ago, they decided to leave the pond to the animals. 

“It is our small effort to help mitigate man-animal conflict,” he smiled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Farmers
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp