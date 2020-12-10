TN govt writes to Centre seeking relief funds for Burevi damage

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said that the State government had written to the Centre asking for a team to be sent to inspect the cyclone-affected areas, and seeking relief funds.

Speaking to reporters at Thennavarayanallur in Tiruvarur, Palaniswami said, “Paddy crops in 53,063 hectares, other crops in 13,250 hectares and plantain crops in 561 hectares of farmlands were affected due to the rains. The district administrations have been instructed to include other affected areas and send a report.” He also assured villagers of taking measures to avoid rainwater stagnation in Delta regions.

The Chief Minister said that the State would oppose any project that affected TN farmers, citing that Centre’s farm laws would benefit them. On the Chennai-Salem eight-lane corridor, he said the State was only helping the Centre in acquiring land, and the project would reduce run time and accommodate increasing traffic.

Earlier in the day, the CM inspected samba paddy crops submerged in fields at Kokkaladi, Pamani and Kanchanam villages in the district. Later, at a relief camp at Tiruthuraipoondi, he also gave relief materials to the affected people. Meanwhile, the State allocated `74.24 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund to districts hit by cyclone Nivar.