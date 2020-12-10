TN to vaccinate 5 lakh beneficiaries in first phase

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State is planning to administer Covid vaccine to around five lakh beneficiaries, including healthcare workers, in the first phase of vaccination programme. The Directorate of Public Health has identified the vaccination points and beneficiaries. Other preparatory activities are underway.

Public Health Director TS Selvavinayagam told Express, “Healthcare workers at all levels, from doctors to technicians, both in the private and government sector, will receive the vaccine first. “In the next phase, we will cover other frontline workers, including police personnel.

We are now collecting data from around 13,000 healthcare institutions in the State.” A healthcare worker tasked with identifying beneficiaries said, “Data from several southern districts have already been submitted to the Health Department.”

In a letter dated December 7, the Directorate instructed all Deputy Directors of Health services to install vaccine cold chain monitors (VCCMs) to set up temperature loggers at the cold chain points immediately. They were also asked to send the daily action taken report to the Directorate.

Former HC judge Karnan tests positive for Covid

Chennai: Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan tested positive for Covid on Wednesday and is undergoing treatment at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. Confirming the former judge’s swab report result, a senior doctor said Karnan has 40 percent lung infection and shifted to Covid ward and was stable. “He is also a diabetic and has a history of blood pressure,” the doctor added.