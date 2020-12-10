Vel Yatra: 135 persons booked across TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State police on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that cases were registered against 135 people for the Vel Yatra, organised by the BJP State unit. The police also said 1,241 people were booked during the anti-CAA protests. The Director General of Police office made the submissions to the court on the plea pertaining to restrict the CAA protests that were held in February.

According to petitioner Varaaki, agitations by various organisations opposing the CAA enacted by the Central government were spreading rumours among the public and inciting them to join the protests and create problems.

Some leaders of the organisations are also delivering intimidating speeches, even going to the extent of issuing threat to the lives of Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, she claimed. The DGP, in his report, filed in the court that cases were being filed whenever such ‘unlawful’ protests occur in the State violating the order.

“Despite the directions laid out by the court and the Covid-19 regulations in place, some persons have undertaken demonstrations or processions like Vel Yatra by L Murugan, BJP TN unit, against the orders of the government. Against such offences, cases are being registered and the accused are arrested,” said the reply. The report filed also said that every collector in the State has been appraised about the orders of the High Court. The court is expected to hear the plea in the next few days.