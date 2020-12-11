Cab driver dies by suicide at Karur collectorate

By Express News Service

KARUR: A cab driver died by suicde in front of the Karur collectorate late Thursday night. It is believed that the man took the step as he was unable to pay the college fees of his two daughters.

Police have arrested one Karthi for abetment and are investigating the case.

The deceased was identified as 43-year-old N Baskaran of Pasupathipalayam. He worked as a tourist cab driver in Karur. He was married to Sudha and the couple has two 17-year-old twin daughters.

Police said that his work was badly hit by the lockdown and restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He was unable to recover from the financial crisis.

According to police, his daughters secured admission in a private college in Erode but he was not able to pay their fees.

In a desperate effort to fund their education, he tried to sell his only asset -- his vehicle -- but was unable to do so as it did not have a fitness certificate and insurance.

Police said he went to the Karur collectorate on Thursday night and ended his life.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact 104 for Health department’s helpline or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.)