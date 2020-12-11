STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore's beloved 'gear man' P Subramanian passes away at 79

​The founder of Shanthi Gears, Subramanian was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Published: 11th December 2020 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 04:49 PM

P Subramanian, founder of Shanthi Gears.

P Subramanian, founder of Shanthi Gears.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Fondly referred to as the 'Gear man' of Coimbatore, P Subramanian died after a prolonged illness in the city on Friday at 79. 

​The founder of Shanthi Gears, Subramanian was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. He is best-known for serving high quality food at low prices to hundreds of people daily through his charitable trust, Shanthi Social Services, at Singanallur in the city.

An alumnus of PSG Polytechnic, Subramanian's zeal for entrepreneurship and social service were what endeared him to the people. He joined PSG Polytechnic as a lecturer in the late 1960s. While working there, he started a workshop to pursue his interest in machines. That proved to be the foundation for Shanthi Gears, founded in 1972.

Former CEO of PSG Group C R Swaminathan recalled that Subramanian had scaled newer heights by the dint of his hard work. "Subramanian had an affinity for gears. His trips overseas gave him exposure to manufacturing technology. But he did not like publicity and believed that he should give back to society. That is why he founded Shanthi Social Services in 1996," Swaminathan said.

Shanthi Social Services runs a clinical lab, a medical shop, and is known for offering quality services at affordable rates. Shanthi Gears, which started out as a manufacturer of gears for textile machinery, went on to produce gears for industries such as power steel, and aviation.

A frequent visitor to the Shanthi Social Services canteen, C Manikandan from Ramanathapuram said the food served there was nutritious and priced low. "I have been a regular customer of the canteen for the past six years. Compared to other restaurants and hotels, a customer can get unlimited food at paying a nominal rate," he said.

