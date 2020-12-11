Devendrakula Vellalar move: CM Palaniswami thanked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of retired civil service officers and members of various outfits belonging to Devendrakula Vellalar community met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday and thanked him for the announcement that seven sub-sects of Devendrakula Vellar will be called as Devendrakula Vellalar.

According to a press statement, a committee headed by IAS officer Hansraj Varma was constituted in 2019 after demands for bringing Devendrakulathar, Kadaiyar, Kaladi, Kudumbar, Pallar, Vathiriyar and Pannadi under the title Devendrakula Vellalar. The committee recommended to the State government that all seven be called as Devendrakula Vellalar.

Following the recommendations, the government will refer it to the union government to name the seven sub-sects as Devendrakula Vellalar. In addition despite the common title, the committee recommended the community continue in the scheduled caste category considering their socio-economic condition and continue to enjoy the same existing benefits and the government will issue the order for the same.

On Thursday, Kamaraj, Vadivel, Shanmugavel (IPS officers), Karuppaiah, Irulandi, Sundararajan (IFS officers), Thanga Kaliyaperumal, IAS officer and IRS officers Rajendran, Dhanasekaran and Sanaran met and thanked the Chief Minister.