Don’t sling mud during public debates: Thol Thirumavalavan

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In the wake of AIADMK and DMK leaders exchanging barbs on corruption charges against each other, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday said that public debate should always be on polite terms.

Talking to reporters in Vellore after presiding over a protest against the Centre’s farm laws, he said, “Both AIADMK and DMK leaders should refrain from mudslinging.”