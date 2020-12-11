STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Villupuram: 700-year-old Kotravai statue found

The statue depicts Kotravai, an ancient goddess. In early literature, including Tholkapiyam, she was mentioned in detail, says Vengatesan.

Published: 11th December 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

During the Pallava period, Kotravai was largely worshipped and considered the goddess of desert land.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 700-year-old statue was found at a lake bund in Chinnasalem on Thursday. Arakazhur Pon Vengatesan, president of the Salem History Research Centre, was doing a field research when he found the statue at the eastern side of the lake.

The statue depicts Kotravai, an ancient goddess. In early literature, including Tholkapiyam, she was mentioned in detail, says Vengatesan. He added that the goddess, who also goes by other names such as, Pazhaiyol, Kanamar, Selvi, Paikalapavai, and Kadukizhal, was written about in detail by Silapathaigaram and Ilangoadigal.

He further stated: “The statue found in the lake has a rural look. This would mean that a local leader might have gotten it made. During the 13th century, the area was under the rule of Magathai king, Ponparapina Vanakovarayan.

We suspect this statue belongs to that period, as it has a Pallava touch to it -- a lion and a deer have been depicted too.” Detailing the history, he continued, “Kings made the best soldier from his army perform the Navakandam (nine cuts) before the goddess at the beginning of a war. 

“The soldier cuts off eight parts from his body, before finally chopping off his head as an offering to the goddess, to win the war.” During the Pallava period, Kotravai was largely worshipped and considered the goddess of desert land. “Usually, her statues are seen beside water bodies like river, canal and lake,” said Vengatesan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotravai Villupuram
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp