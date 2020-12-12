STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharati saw wisdom in staying connected with roots while looking towards future: PM Modi

Published: 12th December 2020 04:27 AM

Subramania Bharati

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Paying rich encomiums to poet Subramania Bharati on his 138th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted the youth to learn a lot from the ‘Mahakavi,’ most importantly on how to be courageous. Everyone in the country should read Bharati’s works and  get inspired by him.

Virtually addressing the International Bharati Festival organised by Chennai-based Vanavil Cultural Centre to mark the birth anniversary the Prime Minister quoted one of the famous verses from Bharati ‘achamillai achamillai’.  Modi said, “These verses say ‘Fear I have not, even if all the world opposes me.’  I see this spirit in Young India today.

I see this spirit when they are at the forefront of innovation and excellence.” Recalling that Bharati had a close link with Varanasi which he was representing in Parliament, Modi said the poet believed in a healthy mix of the ancient and the modern. “He saw wisdom in staying connected with our roots as well as looking towards the future. Bharati considered Tamil language and motherland India as his two eyes.

He sang songs on greatness of ancient India, the greatness of Vedas and Upanishads, our culture, tradition and our glorious past. But at the same time, he also warned us that simply living in the past glory is not enough.  We need to develop a scientific temper, a spirit of enquiry and march towards progress,” Modi said. Stating that Bharati’s definition of progress  had a central role for women, the Prime Minister said the independent and empowered woman was one of his most important visions. 

“The Mahakavi wrote that women should walk with their head  held high while looking at other people in the eye.  We are inspired by this vision and are working to ensure  women-led empowerment.  It would make you happy that in every sphere of our government’s working, there has been importance given to the dignity of women,” he said. 

Recalling that now, over 15 crore women entrepreneurs have been funded by schemes like MUDRA Yojana, Modi said the self-reliant women were walking with their head held high and becoming part of our armed forces with permanent commissioning. “This is the era of new India’s women power.   They are breaking barriers and making an impact.  

This is India’s new tribute to Bharati,” he said, and added that the poet had also strongly felt about the emptiness of political freedom which did not address the social inequalities and social evils. The Chief Minister, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, thanked the Prime Minister for quoting the verses of Bharati and poet Tiruvalluvar in his speeches.

Palaniswami said Bharati was a multi-faceted personality and had carved a niche for himself not only in Tamil literature but also global literary arena. Palaniswami pointed out that Bharati gave importance to national unity as well as women’s emancipation besides social reforms.  “Bharati envisioned great achievements in all sectors for Independent India.

To honour Bharati, former Chief Minister established a university in his name and instituted an award in his name.  Later, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa made the house where Bharati lived in Triplicane as a government memorial.” On the occasion, the Prime Minister presented Bharathi award for this year to Tamil scholar Seeni Viswanathan, who had dedicated his entire life to research on Bharati’s works. Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan and Vanavil Culture Centre founder K Ravi spoke.

‘Simply living in the past not enough, Bharati felt’
“He sang songs on greatness of ancient India, but at the same time, he also warned us that simply living in the past glory is not enough,” says Modi

