CM lays foundation for Tenkasi Collectorate, IT buildings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 119-crore Collectorate complex coming up in Tenkasi district. A new district with Tenkasi as its headquarters was created on November 22 and the new Collectorate will have all modern facilities.

Palaniswami also laid the foundation for an Information Technology Building in Vilankurichi Special Economic Zone in Coimbatore district, through video conference from the Secretariat. The new building will come up at a cost of Rs 114.16 crore and software companies can avail themselves of office space for rent. Once completed, the SEZ park park will be able to provide direct employment to 20,000 people and indirect employment to 40,000.

Besides, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a new IT building at Navalpattu SEZ in Tiruchy district. Coming up at a cost of Rs 48.10 crore, the IT park, once completed, will provide direct employment to 10,000 people and indirect employment to 20,000.

Palaniswami also laid the stone for a new building for Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University in Chennai. The university will come up within the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai College complex at a cost of Rs 14.85 crore. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for for Tamil Nadu Jawahar Siruvar Mandram in Mylapore.

AIADMK leaders paying tribute to poet Subramania Bharati, on the occasion

of his birth anniversary, at the Marina beach in Chennai on Friday

15 deep-sea boats given to Palk Bay fishermen

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated 15 deep-sea fishing boats for those fishing in the Palk Bay. According to a statement, Palaniswami presented the boats, through virtual-conference, to fishermen of Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts. Palaniswami said the government has allotted Rs 286 crore to procure boats to protect their livelihood. The government has so far offered 24 boats and 45 more are being built.

CM orders release of water from three dams

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday ordered release of water from Krishnagiri reservoir and Barur lake for 120 days from December 14 and April 12. While the water to be released from Krishnagiri reservoir would benefit 9,012 acres in Krishnagiri taluk, the water from Barur lake would benefit 2,397 acres in Pochampalli taluk. He also ordered release of water for irrigation from Shanmuganathi reservoir for 50 days from December 15. This would benefit 1,640 acres in Uthamapalayam taluk. Palaniswami ordered release of water from Manimuktanadhi reservoir for 62 days from December 16, which will benefit 4,250 acres in Sankarapuram taluk of Kallakurichi district.

Cong shawl found around MGR statue, removed

Tiruchy: Tension prevailed near the District Court on Friday after a Congress shawl was found wrapped around the statue of former CM and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran. A large number of AIADMK cadre, along with Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, rushed to the statue. The minister removed the shawl and cleaned the statue.

EPS pays tribute to Shanthi Gears Subramanian

Chennai: Expressing grief over the demise of P Subramanian, founder of Shanthi Gears and Shanthi Social Service in Coimbatore, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday recalled Subramanian’s selfless service to the poor and downtrodden by serving them food and medicare at nominal cost. Till his last breath, Subramanian was engaged in public service. “My deep condolences to his family members and people of Coimbatore,” Palaniswami said.

CM condoles death of RPI Sakthidasan

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday condoled the demise of A Sakthidasan, former State president of the Republican Party of India (Gavai). In his message, Palaniswami recalled that Sakthidasan was engaged in service of the poor and downtrodden. Former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran fielded Sakthidasan as the first candidate of the AIADMK for Tamil Nadu Legislative Council. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had also honoured Sakthidasan with Dr Ambedkar award in 2004.