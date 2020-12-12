South Korea vows to host gala events in South India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to promote Korean culture in South India, the Consulate General of Republic of Korea is sponsoring five college students to participate in the ‘Dream K-Pop Girls’ finals on Saturday and vowed to host gala events next year.

This will be the final performance of the girls since the launch of the programme on October 23. The girls were selected to ‘Indianize’ K-Pop Song and Dance by the young generation of India, said a spokesperson.

In addition, the Consulate has organised ‘Korean Night’ to launch ‘Korean Cultural Week: Celebrations of Korean Culinary Arts’ at The Leela Palace as part of Korean Cultural Programs. Around 80 distinguished guests have been invited.

Hong-yup Lee, Deputy Consul General vowed that Korean government will host Gala Concert and K-Movie festival next year.